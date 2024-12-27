Benjamin Azamati Eyes Strong Comeback After Switching Coaches Ahead of 2025 World Championships

Ghana’s national 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, is determined to make a successful return to the track following a challenging 2024 season.

The 26-year-old sprinter, who made history by becoming the first Ghanaian to reach the Olympic 100m semi-finals since 2004, is focused on regaining the form that earned him a 9.90s personal best in 2022.

Despite earning an Olympic ticket through ranking, Azamati struggled in 2024, failing to break the 10-second barrier—a feat he last accomplished just over two years ago. In an effort to rekindle his peak performance, Azamati made a significant change to his training environment, teaming up with renowned athletics coach John Bolton, who also coaches US Olympic bronze medalist Fred Kerley.

Azamati, a former University of Ghana athlete, expressed optimism about the decision in an interview, stating, “We’re looking forward to doing well next year. I’ve had a change of environment and left my coach to another coach, so I’m hoping to do very well next year. You’re also at an age where it is considered to be your prime age in athletics, and so I’m looking forward to running next year to compete for the country.”

The 2025 World Athletics Championships, scheduled for September 13-21, will be a key target for Azamati as he aims to return to the global stage and build on his remarkable achievements. His shift in focus and strategy could prove crucial as he targets a strong performance in the highly competitive world of sprinting.