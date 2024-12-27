Benjamin Azamati Praises Success of Third Junior Olympics at University of Ghana Stadium

Ghana’s national 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, expressed his satisfaction following the successful hosting of the third edition of the Junior Olympics at the University of Ghana Stadium on Thursday.

The event, which featured a wide range of competitive races for children from various age groups, highlighted the rising athletic talent in the country.

Azamati, alongside 2024 Olympic 100m semi-finalist Rasheed Abdul Saminu, witnessed young athletes race their way from the starting blocks to the finish line. The Junior Olympics, an initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing sprinting talent among Ghana’s youth, continues to grow in significance.

The event, which caters to athletes from Under-4 to Under-17, showcased a high level of competitiveness and athletic skill. The concept of the Junior Olympics was spearheaded by renowned athletics coach Elorm Amenakpor, with Azamati and other athletic supporters helping to fund the program.

Reflecting on the event, Azamati shared his excitement at witnessing the performances of the young athletes. “It feels exciting to watch them. I didn’t have this opportunity, but to be able to see the kids do what they are doing right now, having their parents here watching them, I think is fun; so exciting,” Azamati said. “I hope we can continue doing this, becoming a success. A whole lot of kids, not just here in Accra, so they fall in love with the sport; that’s the main motive. We have other people growing up who want to run for the country.”

The Junior Olympics is expected to become a key platform for developing Ghana’s next generation of athletes, with plans to expand and improve the event in the coming years. Azamati’s involvement is a clear indication of the growing focus on youth athletics and the potential for future stars to emerge from this grassroots initiative.