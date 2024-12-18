Benjamin Azamati Reflects on Football Trial Before Excelling in Athletics

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati, known for his remarkable success in track and field, has revealed an interesting twist in his journey to athletic stardom.

Before rising to prominence as one of Africa’s top sprinters, Azamati considered a career in football and even had a trial with Ghana’s U20 men’s team, the Black Satellites, in Koforidua.

Azamati’s breakthrough came at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco, where he claimed gold in the 100 meters with a stunning time of 9.97 seconds, marking him as one of the continent’s brightest athletic prospects. However, before this achievement, Azamati was deeply invested in football, showing considerable promise on the pitch.

It was during his secondary school years at Legon Presec, where he was encouraged by his Physical Education (PE) teacher, that he shifted his focus to track and field. Azamati explained, “I’m actually a pretty good footballer, but I felt track and field was more individual, and I believed I could excel in it. Thanks to my PE Masters at Legon Presec who introduced me to athletics, I now stand as a National Record holder.”

Azamati, who is currently in Ghana to host the third edition of the Kids Olympics event, hopes to inspire the next generation of athletes across Ghana and Africa. His journey serves as a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and the pursuit of one’s passion, proving that with the right guidance and mindset, dreams can be realized, no matter the starting point.