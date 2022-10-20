Benjamin Kessie to seek redress in court over allegations of illegal mining

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, says he will seek legal redress over allegations of his involvement in illegal mining activities.

Addressing a news conference in Awhetieso, Mr Kessie said there had been accusations in the media and on social media platforms about his alleged deep involvement in illegal mining by

Nana Nyowah Panyin IV of Dompim Pepesa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

According to him, the groundless allegation without any bit of proof was very unfortunate and a strategically planned effort to take undue political advantage of the illegal mining menace, which has become a national concern to cast a slur on his image, hard earned reputation and bring the name of the Assembly into disrepute.

“During my recent community visitations in the third quarter of this year, I reiterated my commitment and call on the youth, unit committees, assembly members and traditional authorities to get actively involved in the fight against the galamsey canker, especially on our river bodies,” he explained.

Mr Kessie further said as Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), there have been several engagements between MUSEC and other major stakeholders in the fight against ‘galamsey’ to collectively identify better and alternative ways of engaging in the battle, especially to rescue the dying river bodies.

“In addition, I commissioned a River Ban Galamsey Task Force (BGTF) to flush out activities of recalcitrant illegal miners operating on river bodies in the Municipality. Excavators were seen burnt or seized in the process, and some people arrested, whilst Chanfang machines were set ablaze,” he said

Again, the MCE said, “Several bitter comments, insults and curses were rained on me, but the national call to end the devastating effects of illegal mining activities and salvage our depleting natural heritage has remained my core concern and I will continue to fight without fear of such baseless attacks until the battle is won”.

“I, therefore, debunk these malicious allegations and call on the general public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves. I challenge the self-acclaimed Nana of Dompim-Pepesa, peddling the allegation to back it with evidence”.

“This kind of unpatriotic allegations and reports have the probability of scaring many of those out there prepared and willing to get involved in the fight, for fear of vilifications and vindictiveness,” Mr Kessie indicated

He also admonished the media to be circumspect in their reportage and cross-check facts before publications, especially when the report has the tendency of damaging the reputation of others.