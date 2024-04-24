Benjamin Nii Ayi Lartey Appointed as Head of Legal & Company Secretary at UBA Ghana

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Nii Ayi Lartey as the Head of Legal & Company Secretary. In this role, Benjamin will provide leadership in legal matters and enhance the corporate governance framework of the bank.

Uzoechina Molokwu, Managing Director/CEO of UBA Ghana, expressed confidence in Benjamin’s capabilities, stating that he will play a crucial role in strengthening the legal function and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Uzoechina warmly welcomed Benjamin to the UBA Ghana team.

Benjamin Nii Ayi Lartey brings over a decade of experience as a corporate lawyer, specializing in advising businesses on a wide range of legal issues. His expertise spans areas such as banking and finance, development finance, construction law, pensions law, corporate governance, and company secretariat services. Benjamin is known for his strategic approach to complex transactions, adept management of litigation, and commitment to regulatory adherence.

A member of the Ghana Bar Association since 2013, Benjamin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Study of Religion, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, and an MSC degree in Development Finance from the University of Ghana. His professional journey includes roles at prestigious law firms such as E. Allotei Mingle, Anthonio & Co., and AB & David Law, where he honed his legal acumen.

In 2016, Benjamin joined CalBank Plc as an In-house Counsel, contributing significantly to various management committees and serving as the Legal Adviser for the CAL Occupational Pension Scheme. His tenure culminated in his appointment as Deputy Head of the Legal Department, showcasing his leadership and expertise in legal affairs within the banking sector.

Benjamin Nii Ayi Lartey’s experience will offer valuable contributions as Head of Legal & Company Secretary, as the bank continues to uphold high standards of legal excellence and governance in its operations.