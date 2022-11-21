Benjamin Yorke rescues Hearts against Dreams

Substitute Benjamin Yorke scored in second half added time to secure a point for Hearts in a pulsating 2-2 draw against Dreams FC in their match-day eight encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

David William Kwabena Van Dijk scored a brace for Dreams FC, but an own goal and a late strike by Yorke ensured the spoils were shared.

The point leaves Hearts in sixth position as Dreams drop into the relegation zone.

Junior Kaaba had a glorious opportunity to put his side ahead in the opening seconds of the game, but shockingly missed from close range.

Hearts were dominant in the opening minutes of the game, but it was Dreams who took the lead against the run of play through Van Dijk, who tapped in from close range on the 15th minute mark.

The home side were stunned by the lead of the away side, as they began to press for the equaliser but lacked the cutting edge.

Ibrahim Salifu, who was the captain of the side due to Gladson Awako’s suspension, came close to making it one, but his free throw missed the target.

Dreams were able to hold off the pressure from the home side as they took their lead into recess.

The away side made a quick start to the second half as they doubled their lead in the 48th minute through Van Dijk, who headed home from close range.

The home fans were thrown into a state of shock as they expressed frustration with the performance of their players.

Otanga Mvoud came close to pulling one back for the Phobians, but his strike in the penalty box was safely gathered by Dreams goalkeeper Lord Martey.

Dreams were reduced to 10 men after Emmanuel Agyei was sent off after a second bookable offence.

Hearts reduced the deficit with a quarter of the game left through an own goal by defender Ofori McCarthy.

The pressure from Hearts was relentless in the late stages of the game, and it did pay off as substitute Benjamin Yorke scored in added time with a stunner from 20 yards.

The points were shared at the end of regulation time.

Man-of-the-Match: Van Dijk