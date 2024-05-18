Benjies outdoors a catchy thematic narrative on debut EP “TRI”

With the finesse of a poet, Benjies explores the multifaceted nature of identity in 10 minutes of pure lyrical bliss on his debut EP, “TRI.” His 3-track spectacle is available to stream in music stores worldwide.

Money, love, and mental health are some of the relevant issues of our day and to Benjies, these are cardinal to his self-expression, hence “TRI.” This thematic representation of himself (as reflected on the EP’s cover) sees the rapper break into the Ghanaian Hip-Hop scene at lightspeed with silky flows and a melodic rap style that renders a catchy narrative. Bundle this talent with the groovy touches of PsykoWorldWide, Elormbeatz, Swit and Benjies is invincible on his first EP.

“TRI” opens up with the hard-hitting ‘Scheming.’ Benjies acknowledges the power of money and rhymes about his determination to secure the bag by any means necessary. He uses the Akan proverb “sika yɛ mogya” as a substrate for his intriguing rhymes to atomize, dropping nuggets of wisdom along the way.

Benjes shifts the scope to mental health in the second track, ‘Pain Killer’ featuring Nemisis Loso. Here, the rapper artistically contemplates turning to alcohol and other vices as a quick fix to his problems. He is, however, quick to highlight the negative impact of such choices on his psyche, relying on a clever Fante flow to keep his call for staying sober fresh and exciting.

Things slow down for the EP’s closer, ‘Ride or Die.’ Benjies takes his time on this one, putting his better half on a pedestal over a soothing Hiplife production that feels classic. In an intimate show of affection, the rapper appreciates this significant figure for sticking it out with him through thick and thin. The rapper’s lyrics echo a sense of gratitude, steadily manifesting his final identity: love.

After drawing inspiration from his extensive time studying in China, Benjies is ready to disrupt the Ghanaian Hip-Hop scene through his tasteful blend of Hip-Hop, Hiplife, Afrobeats and Jazz with the funky rhythms of Alternative music. Last year, the burgeoning Fante rapper, who is equally fluent in Cantonese, dropped two tracks (’On the Go’ and ‘Third Person’) to test the waters and showcase his talent. Since then, he has been eager to establish himself as a prominent player in the industry, making his latest EP a must-listen.

Listen on all platforms here https://bfan.link/tri-2