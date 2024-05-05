Benjies set to ignite the Hip-Hop scene with debut EP “TRI”

After years of grinding his teeth and adding a third song (‘Respectfully’) to his expanding discography this March, Benjies is ready to unleash his first EP, “TRI.” The news was revealed by the burgeoning star on his socials, putting admirers of his craft on high alert.

According to a press release from the rapper’s camp, fans will be greeted by this new chapter on May 16. This crucial project is poised to disrupt the Ghanaian Hip-Hop scene with a mere three songs that are a brilliant showcase of Benjies’ melodic rap style. It will be a big statement from him as he moves to etch his name as a prominent figure in the industry.

“The three versions of self on the cover art reflect the EP’s three themes, money, love and mental health,” Benjies says. “I hope the fans enjoy the vibe as I unravel each version of myself. Lots of heart and care went into making ‘TRI’ a reality and I can’t wait to get it out there and hear people’s thoughts on it.”

“TRI” will be available to stream in all major music stores on Thursday, May 16. While you wait, follow Benjies on his social media pages below to not miss a beat.

Instagram: _benjies

Twitter/X: @Benjies_