Benni McCarthy to Take Charge of Kenya’s Harambee Stars

South African football legend Benni McCarthy is set to become the new head coach of Kenya’s national team, the Harambee Stars, according to reports from Flashscore.

The 46-year-old former striker, who scored 31 goals in 79 appearances for South Africa, will succeed Engin Firat, following Francis Kimanzi’s interim leadership.

Kimanzi, along with assistants Zedekiah Otieno and John Kamau, has been overseeing the Harambee Stars’ preparations for the Mapinduzi Cup, scheduled to take place in Zanzibar from January 3. However, McCarthy’s appointment is expected to be finalized by January 10, ahead of Kenya’s co-hosting of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

A source within the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed McCarthy has accepted the offer, with the expectation that he will bring one assistant to complete his coaching staff. Kenya will also provide an additional assistant to finalize the technical team.

McCarthy, a renowned figure in both South African and international football, boasts a rich managerial background, including his coaching stints at Manchester United as a first-team coach and at AmaZulu FC in South Africa. As a player, McCarthy remains South Africa’s all-time top scorer and is the only South African to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League, a title he clinched with Porto in 2004.

With his extensive playing and coaching experience, McCarthy is expected to significantly enhance Kenya’s preparation for CHAN 2024 and other key international tournaments. His leadership promises to bring a fresh perspective to the Harambee Stars, as they aim to make an impact in the regional tournament and beyond.