Bensat Company Limited honoured

Bensat Company Limited in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region has been honoured at the fourth edition of the Cenba Africa Business Excellence Awards.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bensat Company Limited, Mr Benjamin Appiah, received the outstanding industry leadership award, while the firm won the discovery business in the mining industry award.

Presenting the awards to Mr Appiah at the Bensat Company Limited office in Tarkwa, Mr Stephen Fosu, CEO of Cenba Graduate Institute, organisers of the programme, said the award sought to create a platform for businesses to excel so they could assist in developing the economy.

He said, “last year, we looked for businesses that had contributed to the growth of the economy in terms of recruitment, quality of work and areas that helped to sustain businesses.”

He revealed that “seven regions came together for the awards, and each had ten nominations. Among firms in the Western Region Bensat was recommended as one of the best performing companies because they have supported to develop Tarkwa and created employment for the residents.”

Mr Appiah expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition and said he believed they were selected because of the good work they had seen in the company over the years.

“Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has been helpful to us, they picked Bensat as one of the local contractors, but now the Mine can testify that we are not only a local contractor. We deal with many mining company in Ghana and now work in Ghana Manganese Company Limited, Gold Fields and Bibiani,” he added.

Mr Appiah also said, “the local content policy has helped so we are once again grateful to the Sustainability Department of Iduapriem Mine for identifying us and extending a helping hand.”

He expressed gratitude to the staff for the assistance, saying without them they could not have achieved this success.

Bensat Company limited has been operating for the past nine years and currently has a workforce of about 226.

In labour outsourcing, the company delivers ready-to-work skills and unskilled labour on a more permanent basis.

Also, all the labour related issues and processes of engagement are handled by the company using a community-oriented model of recruitment that gives priority to catchment communities.