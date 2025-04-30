Benso Oil Palm Plantation Reports Strong First Quarter Growth in 2025

Benso Oil Palm Plantation PLC posted robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenue surging to GH¢120.68 million, a 30% increase compared to GH¢93.16 million in the same period last year.

This growth was driven by improved cost management, as cost of sales declined by 2% to GH¢69.86 million, propelling gross profit to GH¢50.82 million more than double the GH¢22.02 million recorded in 2024.

Operating profit soared to GH¢42.29 million, up from GH¢15.12 million in 2024, despite a slight rise in administrative expenses to GH¢9.48 million. Net profit before tax reached GH¢42.38 million, a 154% year-over-year increase, though tax expenses rose to GH¢6.24 million due to higher profitability. Total comprehensive income settled at GH¢36.14 million, with earnings per share climbing to GH¢1.04 from GH¢0.41 in 2024.

The company’s balance sheet reflects strengthened liquidity, with total assets growing to GH¢428.43 million, up 13% from GH¢378.54 million in 2024. Key drivers included a GH¢7.91 million increase in inventories and a GH¢15.67 million rise in cash reserves. Equity also expanded to GH¢343.22 million, supported by retained earnings.

Cash flow from operations improved significantly, turning positive at GH¢22.37 million compared to a GH¢30.53 million outflow in 2024. However, the firm invested GH¢12.80 million in property and equipment, signaling ongoing capital expenditure. Dividends paid totaled GH¢6.44 million, leaving cash reserves at GH¢59.16 million by quarter-end.

While the results highlight operational efficiency and revenue growth, the sharp decline in finance income from GH¢1.57 million to GH¢91,000 warrants scrutiny, potentially reflecting lower interest earnings. Additionally, rising administrative costs and tax burdens may pose challenges if profitability trends normalize.

Benso’s performance underscores its resilience in a competitive agricultural sector, leveraging cost controls and asset optimization to deliver shareholder value. The absence of dividend declarations for 2025 aligns with a strategy to reinvest earnings into growth initiatives, positioning the company for sustained expansion in Ghana’s palm oil market. As commodity prices and global demand fluctuate, maintaining this balance between profitability and prudent financial management will be critical for long-term stability.