Benso Youth Lead Road Improvement Project to Combat Health Issues

The youth of Benso in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, Western Region, have taken a remarkable step towards improving their community by embarking on a self-help initiative to gravel a 200-kilometer stretch of roads.

This initiative is driven by a shared desire to address the health risks posed by the area’s dusty environment, which contributes to widespread respiratory infections.

Benso Ahenkro, the traditional capital of the Wassa Fiase traditional area, is home to approximately 20,000 residents who face persistent infrastructure challenges. Despite repeated pleas for government intervention, the community has yet to see any tarred roads, a situation that has persisted through several administrations.

Francis Doe, Physician Assistant at the Benso Community Clinic, highlighted that the lack of proper roads has resulted in numerous health problems, particularly respiratory conditions like coughs, pneumonia, and other upper respiratory infections. “The dusty environment here is a major health risk for the residents,” he explained.

In response, the youth, with support from local chiefs, have taken the matter into their own hands, starting a communal project to gravel their roads. The initiative is funded through contributions from local residents, and businesses have also joined in to provide assistance. Nana Awortwe, Chief Linguist and chairman of the youth committee, emphasized that the project is a community-driven effort, not politically motivated.

“This initiative is driven by the people of Benso. We are not being funded by any politician or political party,” Nana Awortwe said. “It’s a collective effort from our youth and chiefs to address the health issues in our community.”

Despite the challenges, including financial constraints, the youth of Benso have made significant progress. Nana Awortwe appealed to the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly and the government to assist with paving the roads once the graveling is completed.

Engineer Ernest Offei, the contractor overseeing the project, expressed admiration for the initiative, calling it a model example of community-driven development. “This is an inspiring project that other communities can learn from. The youth of Benso have shown that progress is possible when we take responsibility for our own development,” he said.

As the graveling project continues, the people of Benso remain committed to improving their community and addressing the pressing health challenges they face. They continue to seek support from fellow residents and authorities to ensure the success of this vital initiative.