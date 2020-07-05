Mercedes-Benz (China) Ltd., Beijing Benz Automotive Co., and Fujian Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. have announced a recall of 668,954 vehicles from the Chinese market over oil leakage concerns.

The recall, set to begin on Dec. 18, involves vehicles of the C-class, E-class and V-class, among others, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The recall order was issued as the linkage between the engine’s high-pressure fuel pump and its low-pressure fuel pipe could encounter reduced sealability after long-term use, possibly resulting in oil leakage.

According to the statement, authorized dealerships will replace faulty parts of the affected vehicles free of charge to eliminate safety concerns. Enditem

