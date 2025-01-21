Berekum Chelsea Bankroller Nana Kwame Nketia Criticizes National Team Coaching Appointments

Nana Kwame Nketia, the financier of Berekum Chelsea, has voiced concerns over the practice of appointing national team coaches who also serve as head coaches for their club sides. He believes this dual role is negatively impacting the performance of clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Nketia pointed out that these appointments have resulted in inconsistent performances, with many clubs struggling due to the absence of their coaches when called up to the national team.

Nketia explained that when his own coach left for national team duties, Berekum Chelsea faced a series of disappointing results, especially in matches where they dropped valuable points. He called for a system where national team coaches are appointed permanently and are properly compensated, as current arrangements see them being paid by the clubs when they are away with the national team.

He further emphasized that if Ghana had qualified for the next major tournament in Nigeria, they wouldn’t have agreed for the coach to continue his role at the club, suggesting that consistency and focus on the team’s needs are crucial for better performance.