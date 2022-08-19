Berekum Chelsea beats Medeama in second match

Berekum Chelsea beat Medeama SC 2-0 in the second match of the ongoing Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 6 tournament being played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Two goals from Shaibu Haruna and Mensah Afriyie ensured victory for Berekum Chelsea as they edge closer to a semi-final spot in this year’s tournament.

Haruna opened the scoring for Berekum Chelsea with a well-taken curled strike in the fourth minute of the game.

Berekum Chelsea looked like a very compact side in the first half of the game, dominating play and creating the most chances, but Medeama goalkeeper Appiah Kubi made some impressive saves to keep the score at 1-0 at the end of the first half.

Medeama SC were more purposeful with their play in the second half but couldn’t create any openings in the Berekum Chelsea backline.

Mensah Afriyie made it two for Berekum Chelsea with a quarter of the game left as he headed in from close range.

Medeama couldn’t get any goals at the end of 90 minutes as they head into Sunday’s clash against Accra Hearts of Oak with no points.