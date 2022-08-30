Berekum Chelsea beats Medeama to finish third in G6 tournament

Berekum Chelsea beat Medeama SC 4-1 on penalties to end this year’s Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) G6 tournament in third place.

The third and fourth place match played at the Accra Sports Stadium ended 2-2 apiece after a highly enthralling 90 minutes.

Ouattara Kalu and Ansu Henry were on target for Berekum Chelsea while Ansu Patrick and Joshua Agyemang scored for Medeama.

The first half hour was exciting, with both teams playing exciting football, but no clear-cut chances were created.

Ouattara Kalu scored the first goal for Berekum Chelsea with a low drive that went past Medeama goalkeeper Kamil Anaba in the 40th minute.

The “Bibiries,” who had been prolific in front of goal throughout the tournament, maintained their solitary lead at halftime.

Medeama were much improved in the second half as they staged some impressive attacking incursions.

Ansu Patrick pulled parity for the “Mauve and Yellow” in the 64th minute with a close-range finish.

Medeama took the lead when Joshua Agyemang scored from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute after Derrick Fordjour was brought down in the penalty box.

Berekum Chelsea equalised with two minutes to end the encounter after Ansu Henry’s deflected strike found the bottom corner.

Regulation time ended two apiece as Berekum Chelsea won the penalty shootouts 4-1 against Medeama.