Bergins Outreach donates to Atomic Tennis Club

US based Ghanaian Tennis enthusiast, Gina Asiedu-Ofei Founder of Bergins Outreach has donated tennis equipment to the Atomic Tennis Club.

Miss Gina Asiedu-Ofei, a former tennis player herself presented the items which comprised of tennis rackets, new and used balls, tennis shoes and tennis apparel to the Atomic tennis club.

According to her, the donation of tennis equipment is to ensure that young tennis players enjoy the opportunity to improve their training.

Vice Chairman of Atomic Tennis Club, Yaw Adjei Agyepong , some executives and club patrons received the items.

He lauded Bergins Outreach for the kind gesture to Atomic Tennis Club.

“on behalf of the executives, club patrons and the entire members of Atomic Tennis Club, we want thank Bergins Outreach for continuously developing these boys and girls through tennis”, Atomic Tennis Club has developed a lot of players who have held the flag of Ghana high.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org Founder of Bergins Outreach Miss Gina Asiedu-Ofei said, for the past three years we have seen the children develop their skills very well, one of our major hot spot is St. Francis Tennis Club, we have actually seen this club produce a lot of stars in Ghana. “Given the fact that it is a sport that develops the children mentally, builds disciplines, teaches values such us courage, persistence, and resilience.

Bergins Outreach earlier on, donated tennis items such as tennis rackets, used balls, shoes and outfits to St. Francis Tennis Club, Ashaiman and held a tennis clinic for the club.

Source Gabby Amoako