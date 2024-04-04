Bergins Outreach Empowers Tennis Clubs In Ghana With Pickleball Equipment

Bergins Outreach, a trailblazer in sports development, has launched a groundbreaking initiative to bolster tennis clubs across Ghana with essential equipment, including gear for the increasingly popular sport of pickleball.

In a move aimed at advancing sports development in the nation, Bergins Outreach has extended its support to several tennis clubs, including the St. Francis Tennis Club in Ashaiman, Adabraka Tennis Club, Ho Tennis Club, and Atomic Tennis Club. The donation encompasses a wide range of equipment, from rackets and tennis balls to shoes, apparel, and other essential materials crucial for training and fostering the growth of the sport.

Gina Asiedu-Ofei, CEO of Bergins Outreach, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the global surge in pickleball’s popularity. “Pickleball has captured the attention of nations worldwide, and we are thrilled to witness Ghana’s embrace of the sport,” she said. “Our objective is not only to nurture the talents of our youth but also to witness Ghana shine on the international pickleball stage.”

Francis Mainoo, Head Coach of St. Francis Tennis Academy, conveyed his gratitude to Bergins Outreach for their consistent support, noting the positive impact on the club and its players. Similarly, Yaw Adjei Agyepong, Vice Chairman of Atomic Tennis Club, praised Bergins Outreach for its generous contribution, acknowledging its role in fostering the development of young players.

With Bergins Outreach’s assistance, tennis clubs in Ghana are poised to enhance their training programs and compete at a higher level in both pickleball and tennis. This initiative marks a significant stride in the nation’s sports development journey, highlighting the importance of community-driven efforts in nurturing athletic talent and fostering a culture of excellence.