Berkha Africa supports TAF College to enhance business training

Berkha Africa, a business development consortium has launched its support for The African Freelancers (TAF) College, a tuition-free applied business school of creativity and entrepreneurship in Accra, in offering quality training for the students.

As part of the support, Berkha Africa is facilitating selected courses at TAF College, with the aim of helping students to secure indepth business management skills and knowledge from experienced industry experts.

It is part of a partnership initiative between Berkha Africa and TAF College in which the two will collaborate to enhance practical entrepreneurial training for the youth.

The aim is to enhance business training at TAF College, which is on a mission to transform underprivileged and unemployed youth into creative entrepreneurs.

The support from Berkha Africa is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility in promoting job creation, business development and entrepreneurship across Africa.

Top-notch consultants on the Berkha Africa platform are offering trainings in Leadership, Emotional Intelligence, Problem Solving and Alternative Dispute Resolution for entrepreneurship.

Rev. Johnnie Oquaye, Founder and President of TAF College, at the opening of the leadership training session on Tuesday, expressed appreciation to Berkha Africa for the partnership and contribution in nurturing the skills of the trainees.

Mr Samuel Ayim, a certified leadership and Personal Development Coach, who conducted the leadership development training, equipped the students with skills and knowledge to become proactive leaders in their various fields of entrepreneurship.

Mr Ayim, who is CEO of Centre for Transformational Leadership in Africa, urged the students to build integrity and endeavour pursue visions that solve problems, as true leaders do.

Earlier at TAF College’s orientation ceremony for the 2025 batch of students, Mrs Lizzy-Ann Kwagbedzi, Country Representative for Berkha Africa, commended the leadership of TAF College for its vision in transforming the lot of unemployed youth into entrepreneurs through free tuition, and assured the college of the commitment of Berkha Africa to their collaboration.

According to her, Berkha Africa believes in the power of entrepreneurship and the crucial role it plays in shaping economies, transforming communities, and changing lives.

“We share in the TAF’s dedication to empowering aspiring freelancers and entrepreneurs by providing free education that equips them with essential practical business skills.

“In supporting the TAF vision, and as part of our corporate social responsibility, we are providing four of our top-notch consultants to facilitate four of the courses at TAF this year, which is at no cost to TAF,” she explained.

Mrs Kwagbedzi, who is also the Deputy CEO of Gamey and Gamey Group, noted that Berkha Africa, as a consortium of professionals across Africa providing varied business development services for national and regional economic growth, “believe in the power of mobilizing and sharing expertise to aid businesses to grow,” stressing that “we serve as a regional hub of high-profile consultants who provide tailored solutions in various fields ranging from organizational development, human resource development, risk management, financial audit, leadership mentoring and coaching, business dispute resolution, industrial relations among others.”

“That is why we are proud to partner with TAF College consolidate its mission of transforming lives and reshaping the future of Africa through accessible and inclusive entrepreneurship education,” she noted.