Berlusconi hospitalized again after 2020 coronavirus infection

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been taken to a hospital again just under a year after his coronavirus infection, a spokesman for his party Forza Italia confirmed on Friday.

The 84-year-old has been in the San Raffaele clinic in Milan since Thursday. According to media reports, the stay is for the purpose of a routine examination after Berlusconi’s coronavirus infection.

Berlusconi contracted the virus in September last year. Since then, the head of Forza Italia, which is part of the current government under Prime Minister Mario Draghi, has been repeatedly hospitalized for examinations.

Berlusconi was Italy’s prime minister four times between 1994 and 2011.