Bernard Ahiafor Defends His Neutrality Amid Minority’s Bias Allegations During Vetting

Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, has strongly refuted claims from Minority Members of Parliament that he exhibited extreme partisanship during the vetting of the first batch of ministerial nominees, including Dr. Ato Forson, Dr. Dominic Ayine, and John Jinapor.

In a press briefing following the vetting process, the Minority caucus accused Ahiafor of bias, suggesting that his handling of the proceedings favored the Majority side. However, Ahiafor, who also serves as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, responded by rejecting these accusations during an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday.

Ahiafor, representing the Akatsi South constituency, stated that he had been more lenient than required in order to accommodate the Minority members. He expressed frustration with their claims, saying, “I take a very great exception to that because I have accommodated them and I have over-indulged them. Going forward, I do not know how they are going to describe me; I never gagged them.”

He further explained that while there are specific rules that govern the vetting process, he had bent those rules to give the Minority more leeway. “I went to the extent of bending the ground rules that we have agreed upon to even accommodate certain things that I ought not to have accommodated,” Ahiafor said, asserting that this flexibility was unappreciated by the Minority.

When asked to elaborate on the rule changes, Ahiafor pointed out that, ordinarily, there should be limits on the number of questions asked and the time allocated to speakers. “There should be some limit on the number of questions or the time frame within which the Minority leader is supposed to ask questions,” he stated, adding that the Minority leader’s extended questioning in the initial rounds had been excessive.

Ahiafor’s comments reflect his belief that, despite his attempts to maintain fairness, the Minority has misjudged his approach. “Well, posterity will be the judge,” he concluded, suggesting that time will reveal the true nature of the proceedings.

The controversy surrounding the vetting process highlights ongoing tensions between the Majority and Minority factions in Parliament, as both sides navigate their roles in the confirmation of ministerial appointments.