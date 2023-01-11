Bernard Ahiafor donates streetlights to Akatsi South

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South in the Volta Region has donated 450 boxes of ‘LED-type’ streetlights to the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly.

The donation from the legislator, who is also a ranking member of Constitutional, legal, and Parliamentary affairs of parliament, was aimed at enhancing security, as well as good visibility in other to reduce criminal activities at the various electoral areas within the Municipality.

Mr Daniel Dagba, the Akatsi South Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who presented the streetlights to the Assembly for onward distribution to the assembly members from the 28 electoral areas, on behalf of Mr Ahiafor, said that the gesture was meant to support efforts by the Assembly which were targeted at providing good visibility during night hours in the area.

“This will enhance visibility and also improve the security situation within our Municipality,” he said.

Mr Raphael Ahiable, the Presiding member of the assembly who received the lights on behalf of his colleague members, expressed gratitude to Mr Ahiafor and his constituency executives for the donation.

He assured the MP that the lights would be used purposefully.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South who witnessed the short presentation ceremony with some staff of the assembly, told the GNA the donation from the MP must be commended, adding “these will increase visibility at night since the assembly had similarly distributed several lights earlier.”

The MP’s team which includes some NDC Constituency Executives, was led by Mr Owusu Anthony, the Akatsi South Constituency Chairman of the party.