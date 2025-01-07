Bernard Ahiafor Elected First Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s 9th Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako Named Second Deputy Speaker

In a significant development for Ghana’s 9th Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, has been elected as the First Deputy Speaker.

His nomination was proposed by Kwame Governs Agbodza, the acting Majority Chief Whip, and seconded by Patricia Apiagyei from the Minority, marking a moment of bipartisan support for the appointment.

Ahiafor’s election aligns with Article 95(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that the Speaker and Deputy Speakers of Parliament should be elected from among members of the House or those qualified to be elected. His nomination was backed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after a party meeting, further consolidating the NDC’s influence in the legislative body as it assumes a majority position.

In another key election, Hon. Andrew Asiamah Amoako was named the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament. His nomination was put forward by the Minority and seconded by the Majority, highlighting the cooperation between the two sides in electing leadership positions. The appointment of both Ahiafor and Amoako signals a continued commitment to the smooth functioning of the 9th Parliament, despite the political divisions between the NPP and NDC.

As the parliamentary leadership takes shape, all eyes will be on how these new deputies collaborate with Speaker Alban Bagbin to guide the legislative agenda in a Parliament that has seen a shift in the balance of power, with the NDC now holding the majority. The election of these key figures sets the stage for what promises to be a dynamic and perhaps contentious period in Ghana’s political history.