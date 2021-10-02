Bernard Blay is DCE for Bia West

Mr Bernard Gyebi Blay, the President’s nominee for Bia West District in the Western North region has been confirmed by the assembly members.

He garnered 36 yes votes as against three no votes representing 90 percent of total valid votes cast in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Gyebi Blay in his acceptance speech, thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and commended the assembly members for the endorsement.

He promised to run an open-door administration and asked for the support of all especially traditional authorities.

Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng, Western North Regional Minister who had earlier asked the assembly members to confirm the President’s nominee asked them to give the new District Chief Executive the needed counsel to succeed.

Confirmed Municipal Chief Executives for Waiwso, Mr Lious Owusu-Agyapong and Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, Aowin MCE as well as Mr Yawson Amoah, District Chief Executive for Akontombra graced the occasion.

Mr John Koah, out-going District Chief Executive for Bia West was also present to support the nominee.