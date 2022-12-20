Bernard Mornah congratulates NDC on successful delegates’ congress

Mr Bernard A. Mornah, a former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has sent words of felicitation to the National Democratic Congresses (NDC) for the successful conduct of its national delegates’ congress.

He also congratulated the newly elected executives of the party while urging the unsuccessful aspirants to see the exercise as a significant milestone in the test of democracy within the party.

Mr Mornah, who gave the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on Monday, noted that the new executive team of the NDC would be a great force to reckon with any political party in Ghana considering the repertoire of political experiences they had gathered over the years.

He said, that was the kind of team every political party would wish for considering the critical election ahead of the country in 2024 and added that it had posed a challenge to the PNC to elect the caliber of people that would be able to combat the NDC.

“With this kind of team, the NDC has elected, I think that the road for the NDC is even much clearer, and we (the PNC) need to put up a team that will be solid to be able to overcome any shock in 2024”, he explained.

Mr Mornah observed that the executive committee of the NDC was made of very experienced politicians in the political history of Ghana with some of them including them serving as a Member of Parliament and minister.

He, however, advised the party not to be complacent of victory in 2024 due to the abysmal performance of the NPP but must work harder than before.

The largest opposition political party in Ghana, the NDC, went to congress over the weekend to choose its national leaders that would lead the party into what the NDC described as “very critical election” in 2024.

The congress saw Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who had served the NDC as its General Secretary for 17 years, elected as the new National Chairman, with Mr Fiifi Flavi Kwetey elected as the General Secretary, while Sammy Gyamfi and Mr Joseph Yammin were elected Communication Officer and the National Organizer, respectively.