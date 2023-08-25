Bernard Mornah questions loyalty of ECOWAS Leaders to citizens

Bernard Mornah, former Chairman of the PNC and a leading member of the Pan Africanists Association of Ghana, has raised concerns about the commitment of ECOWAS leaders to the citizens who entrusted them with their votes.

In a viral video, Mornah passioately questions the extent to which ECOWAS leaders uphold the solemn oaths they’ve taken and whether they truly prioritize the welfare of their citizens.

He astutely notes that these these leaders are unwavering in their loyalty to both their sworn responsibilities and the citizens who placed their trust in them, adding that some appear to believe they possess the authority to dismantle established norms.

Mornah’s critical gaze extends to the legitimacy of notable figures such as ECOWAS Chairman and President, Bola Tinubu, and the Presidents of Togo and Cote d’Ivoire, among others.

He draws attention to instances where leaders have made promises and claims of succession, only for their words to be cut short by unexpected events.

According to Mornah ,Ouattara, asserted his intention to step down and pave the way for his chosen successors, however all his successors met an untimely end, leaving the transition in disarray.

He shifts to the political landscape in Senegal, where the rise of President Macky Sall coincided with intentions to extend presidential terms.

Mornah underscores the challenges faced by opposition figures who dared to contest these actions, often facing punitive consequences.

He doesn’t shy away from mentioning the ongoing influence that former colonial powers, like France, exert over certain African nations. He points out how economic ties and dependencies persist, noting examples such as Ivory Coast continuing to pay electricity bills to France.

In a bold assertion, Mornah suggests that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast are acting in a manner that aligns with France’s interests.

He contends that ECOWAS, the regional body, is seemingly manipulated by external Western powers, primarily France, to advance their own specific agendas.