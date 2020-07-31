Mr Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, the People’s National Convention (PNC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region, has asked for Allah’s blessings for the Muslim community in the constituency as they celebrate Eid ul Adha.

He said Eid ul Adha in the Islamic calendar marked a very significant occasion, which emphasized the need for sacrifices to Allah and Humanity.

“I fervently pray that Allah Almighty grants each one of us the grace and encouragement to sacrifice all the worldly desires we have to follow his path as prescribed by the Holy Book (Quran),” he said.

Mr Mornah made the statement in a press release issued in Nadowli and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Mornah said, “the Quranic account of Allah directing His servant (Ibrahim) to sacrifice his son (Ishmael) is one that nobody should lose sight of in his/her daily life”.

“The substitution of Ishmael by God with a ram shows that our willingness to sacrifice will bring us the good we least expect. This ought to be a guide to each of us as we celebrate this festival of sacrifice,” he said.

Mr Mornah called on the citizenry of the constituency to not only put aside their interest and desires but work collectively to elect him as their Member of Parliament (MP) in the December 7, 2020, general elections, to bring the kind of development they need.

“I am optimistic that with our sacrifices and with Allah Almighty on our side, our constituency shall develop in leaps and bounds,” he said.

“As MP for the Nadowli/Kaleo constituency, I assure you of my unflinching quest to improving the lot of my people as well as offer effective representation both within the House of Parliament and without,” he assured.

He entreated every citizenry to adhere to all mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols while celebrating the Eid ul Adha.

