Bernard Tutu-Boahene Comments on Mahama’s Pledge to Limit Ministers to 60

Political strategist Bernard Tutu-Boahene has weighed in on ongoing speculation surrounding President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to capping the number of ministers in his government at 60.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Wednesday, January 8, Tutu-Boahene suggested that Mahama’s prior experience as both Vice President and President indicates that his pledge was likely made after careful consideration.

“Given his background, he’s been a President before; he’s been a Vice President before. For him to have come out to indicate to the good people of Ghana that he’s going to limit his ministers to 60 means that he probably might have done his calculations, and it was not just a campaign rhetoric,” Tutu-Boahene explained.

However, the strategist also pointed out that if the speculation surrounding the number of ministers is based on more than just rumours, Mahama would be under no obligation to justify any changes to his initial promise.

“If it is not a rumour, if it is not hearsay, then I think that the president does not have any reason to probably come to us and say that I am not going to do what I said; I’m not going to deliver on what I said,” he stated.

While acknowledging that deviations from the promise could be explained rationally, Tutu-Boahene warned that any shift away from the commitment could harm Mahama’s credibility.

“He (Mahama) can come and give us a rational perspective or a rational reason as to why he can’t do it with 60, but probably can do it with 70, and if the good people of Ghana understand and he wants to do it, fine. But the point still remains that it dents the credibility and the believability of the president because you have made a promise and you have not delivered exactly on the promise,” Tutu-Boahene concluded.