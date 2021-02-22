National Women’s Premier league (NWPL) side, Berry Ladies FC, has denied reports of an assault on Gifty Osei, a player of Thunder Queens FC during the last league game at the Madina Astroturf on Sunday.



Berry Ladies defeated Thunder Queens FC 3-1 in the said game.

A statement issued by Berry Ladies on Monday said, “Our attention has been drawn to a press release by Thunder Queens FC with the heading, CLARIFICATION OF A PLAYER BEING SLAPPED.

“To set the Records straight, no supporter of Berry Ladies Football Club slapped the said player, Gifty Osei during our match with Thunder Queens Fc. However, our attention was drawn to a certain disturbance in the stands and we drew the attention of the Match Commissioner who requested for the Police and other security present to take the necessary action.

“We, therefore, urge the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and all stakeholders to disregard the allegations of attack on a Thunder Queens FC Player as there were no fans allowed in the stadium.”

However, a communique from Thunder Queens management rubbished the denial saying Osei, the victim was accused wrongfully of a crime and while trying to vindicate herself, she was slapped by a supporter.

It added that, a complaint has been officially sent to the Ghana Football Association and hoped that the video of the match would be critically looked at for the necessary actions to be taken.

Thunder Queens Management pleaded with stakeholders to be calm as the team awaited a response from the football governing body.