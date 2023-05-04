Berry Ladies shines as Ridge City ends 2022/23 WPL season winless

Berry Ladies sealed Ridge City’s winless run in the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a 3-1 victory at the Madina Astro Turf on Wednesday morning.

Goals from Comfort Yeboah and a brace from forward Victoria Salifu did justice to the Panthers as Esther Owusu came through to pull a consolation goal for Ridge City.

Ridge City despite coming into the game winless and at the bottom of the Southern Zone, Coach Faustina Ampah and her charges were still hopeful of grabbing their first win of the season to save themselves from disgrace, while Berry Ladies eye a win to cement their fourth position in the zone.

The desire for goals and eagerness on the faces of the Ridge City players sent a signal of what a first Premier League win would mean to them.

Berry Ladies on the other hand kept possession in their half trying to create a perfect build-up plan with their solid one-on-one passes.

Ridge City was caught in the build-up trap which left them with no other choice than to come all out to fight for the ball in the opponent’s half.

It was Comfort Yeboah who took advantage of the scattered Ridge City defence to give her side the lead in the 15th minute of the game.

Three minutes after, the visitors found their way out into the 18-yard box of the homers once again as Victoria Salifu delivered an impressive finish to make it 2-0.

Ridge City also had their share of the cake, creating some impressive chances but could not find the net after several attempts till the first 45 minutes ended in favour of Berry Ladies.

After the break, Ridge was more defensive trying hard not to concede more goals.

Victoria Salifu was right at the spot to grab a brace with a solid finish in the 67th minute of the game to make it 3-0.

Ridge City, despite being down by three unanswered goals, still had a story to tell in their first WPL campaign, pushing for a comeback.

After efforts to get into the game, Esther Owusu’s consolation goal in the 87th minute was not enough to get Ridge City a win as the center referee blew her whistle to end the game 3-1.

Bottom-placed Ridge City completed the season with 15 defeats and three draws in 18 games.

Berry Ladies’ Salifu was named the Nasco best player of the match.

Betway Ghana is a Development Partner of the Malta Guinness WPL.