Berry Vodca follows up with “Kyere”

As long as we are humans alive, problems and life’s struggles are inevitable. Flipping the page to the other side however, it is these struggles that make life interesting and aid our growth.

Berry Vodca, a Rapper who loves to create images in the minds with lyrics and tell stories serves audience another great song titled “Kyere”.

“Kyere” is an urban rap flavoured jam with a solid production by Klassikbeatz, the same Producer who worked on his maiden EP “Viberation”. Taking a listen to the song (below) defines the well-knit synergy between both Producer and Artiste.

Kyere is a vibe song which talks about our daily struggles as a regular person trying to make it to the top. It also encourages all to keep moving forward and staying focus on the goal no matter what comes their way.

BerryVodca dropped a maiden EP called “Viberation” in May 2021 under Expensive Music, a Ghanaian indie record label.