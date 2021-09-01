Besesaka Foundation accomplishes promises

The Besesaka Foundation has presented monthly stipends and provisions to the 10 young juvenile boxers who were selected for their full scholarship program.

The foundation led by Mr. C. Nortey, a former footballer who has fallen in love with boxing expressed satisfaction on how the boxers have performed so far, and for how far they come.

The 10 beneficiaries of the maiden boxing scholarship program have their tuition being paid for the next four years, and supported with monthly stipends and provisions.

The Besesaka Foundation team is technically managed by the GBA Technical Coach Lawrence Lokko and Coach Akai Nettey, who was at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and assisted by coach Osman.

The Besesaka Foundation contributed massively to the Black Bombers preparations and participation in the 2020 Olympic Games with the provision of sports equipment and funds to the Ghana Boxing Federation.

“The Foundation has come to support amateur and juvenile boxing, and we are very happy with the performance of the Black Bombers at the Olympic Games in Japan” Mr. Nortey said.