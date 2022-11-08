Bessa Simons and Pat Thomas announced as first wave artists for Accra Beer Festival 2022

Accra’s annual celebration of brewing excellence within Ghana and West Africa, has announced its artist line up for this year’s edition. In a bid to promote Highlife music and its artistry, the music spotlight for this year’s festival, will feature and authentic live music experience from some of the finest international touring bands from Ghana.

The festival organisers have announced the headline acts as the Highlife icons, Bessa Simons & The Bessa Band and Pat Thomas & his Kwashibu Area Band, with more bands to be announced in the course of the month.

The festival, being in its 5th year, promises to be thrilling experience, projecting Ghana’s unique urban experiences to the rest of the world through the power of live music enjoyed with good company and Ghana’s smoothest beer brands. The one-day event comes off on Farmers Day Holiday, Friday, 2nd December, 2022 at the Trade Fair Centre Accra (Park 3) from 11am to 11pm.

This year’s festival will also feature a live viewing experience of Ghana’s World Cup match against Uruguay. The 5th Accra Beer Festival is in partnership with Access Bank, DSTV, Voltic, Beyond the Return, MUSIGA, MX24, Update Ad, 3M&C health systems, T.I.C Ghana & powered by MOBA entertainment.