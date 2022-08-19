Best beach soccer nations qualify for Beach Soccer African Cup

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗙𝗖𝗢𝗡
Senegal has joined host nation, Mozambique, Nigeria, Uganda, Malawi, Madagascar, Morocco and Egypt to qualify for the 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON.

A list of 25 Africa Beach Soccer Referees, 3 Instructors and 3 CAF officials have been selected by Confederation of African Football (CAF) referees committee to take part in a referees course ahead of the 2022 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Mozambique.

A list of 25 referees has been generated and the final names after the course will earn a chance to officiate the final tournament in October.

