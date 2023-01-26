Best Coach At Ghana Professional Boxing League Charles Quartey Thanks All

“With God all things are possible” these were the words of head trainer at the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

Coach Charles Quartey who doubles as the trainer of the national youth boxing team, the Black Rockets that all who have supported and prayed for them.

He said the doors of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation are always open and they train daily.

He expressed that there are many youth who want to learn and train to become boxing as it is big business, and the fastest way to make money if one is very disciplined.

“We don’t go straight thinking we can beat everyone there, no, we that match after match and fight night after fight night, our boys try to do their best and I can say discipline and obedience is the secret” he said.

He thanked the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the Media, Imax Media Promotions, Max TV, Premium Motors and the people of Adedenkpo, Timber Market, Bukom and all the boxing fans.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support.

“We are going home today with new Renault kwid car as the Best gym of the just ended deluxy professional boxing league. We are particularly grateful to all the participating gyms because without them we won’t be this successful” he wrote on his Facebook wall

God is good#CQBF