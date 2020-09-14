The Reverend Solomon Kotey-Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Dadekotopon on Monday promised to offer scholarship to the best five Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) students in the municipality.

He said the scholarship was to encourage the students to give out their best and come out with best results and progress to the Senior High School.

“Where there is competition, people try to put in their best, I am confident this initiative will encourage the students to give their best for the examination,” he said.

Rev. Kotey-Nikoi gave the advice during a visit to some BECE selected examination centres in the municipality.

The centres are Garrison Burma Camp School and La Wireless Basic School.

The 2020 BECE start on Monday, September 14, and end on Friday, September 18, 2020, at all the designated examination centres throughout the country.

The MCE said the Assembly would institute the scholarship scheme as an annual programme for the municipality to encourage the subsequent year groups.

He expressed satisfaction after talking to the students, saying “I saw on the students’ faces that they are ready to give their all”.

Rev Kotey-Nikoi urged the candidates to be confident, allay any fears and read the instructions carefully before answering the questions, adding that, “understanding the questions forms part of the examinations”.

He was elated with the conduct of the candidates as well as that of the officials of the West African Examinations Council and the invigilators, for making all the needed logistic ready for the examinations.

He advised the candidates to be bold and adhere to the rules and regulations of the examinations and urged them to work hard and come out with flying colours.

Rev Kotey-Nikoi said: “You need to look at what you can do and not what someone will help you. Concentrate on your work and desist from any form of examination malpractices”.

Meanwhile, a statement from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said a total of 531,705 candidates comprising 269,419 males and 262,286 females are writing for the exams.

The candidates are from 17,440 schools and they would write the Examination at 2007 centres.