Best international movies to stream this August

Looking for some thrilling and chilling entertainment this month? Showmax has got you covered with a fantastic lineup of international movies that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

From terrifying AI dolls to eerie basement abductions, here are the must-watch movies available for streaming on Showmax this August.

Prepare to be both intrigued and terrified by the AI-driven horror masterpiece, “M3GAN.” This film introduces us to Gemma, a designer who unexpectedly becomes the guardian of her young niece, Cady. To provide companionship to Cady, Gemma introduces her to M3GAN, an astonishingly lifelike AI doll. However, the seemingly innocent relationship takes a dark and horrifying turn, leading to spine-chilling consequences that will leave you at the edge of your seat.

Critics have showered praise on “M3GAN,” naming it the Best Horror Movie of 2023 at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards. The film boasts an impressive 93% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and for a good reason. “M3GAN” seamlessly blends elements of horror and comedy, delivering both terrifying moments and unexpected chuckles.

The stellar cast includes Allison Williams, known for her roles in “Get Out” and “Girls,” as Gemma, while Violet McGraw, from “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Black Widow,” portrays the young Cady. Amie Donald, nominated for a 2023 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain, lends her talent to the enigmatic character of M3GAN.

“M3GAN” is the brainchild of horror maestro James Wan, the creative mind behind iconic franchises like “The Conjuring” and “Saw.” The film’s script is crafted by the talented Akela Cooper, known for her work on “Malignant” and “Luke Cage.”

For those who love a good psychological thriller, “The Black Phone” is a must-watch. Set in the late 1970s, the movie follows the harrowing story of Finney, a quiet 13-year-old boy played by Mason Thames. Finney finds himself in the clutches of a sadistic kidnapper, portrayed by the versatile Ethan Hawke in his most disturbing role yet.

Trapped in a soundproof basement, Finney’s hope of escape is rekindled when he discovers an old phone on the wall that seems to connect him to the voices of the killer’s past victims. With the help of these spectral guides, Finney fights for his survival, determined not to meet the same fate as those who came before him.

“The Black Phone” garnered attention for its spine-tingling narrative and exceptional performances. Produced by Jason Blum, the mastermind behind hits like “Get Out” and “The Invisible Man,” the film clinched the spot of the third highest-grossing horror film of 2022. Its 83% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a testament to its gripping storytelling and haunting atmosphere.

The film’s young stars, Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw, earned accolades for their exceptional performances. Thames was recognized at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, while McGraw won the Best Supporting Performance award.

Based on a short story by Joe Hill, the award-winning author and son of Stephen King, “The Black Phone” boasts a screenplay by C. Robert Cargill and director Scott Derrickson, known for their work on Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” and the “Sinister” franchise. The film’s chilling narrative and expertly crafted suspense have earned it numerous accolades, including the 2023 Chainsaw Award for Best Wide-Release Film.

This August, Showmax delivers a cinematic experience that is both thrilling and captivating. Don’t miss the chance to dive into the eerie worlds of “M3GAN” and “The Black Phone,” where horror, suspense, and top-notch performances converge to create unforgettable movie moments.