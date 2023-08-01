Best international series on Showmax in August 2023

Based on a True Story: This Peacock Original centers around a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber whose lives intersect when they exploit America’s fascination with true-crime. Starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, the series provides a satirical take on society’s obsession with morbid crime and media content.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters: Based on the acclaimed film franchise, this series follows the lives of Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as their relationships evolve during midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Boasting a talented cast and critical acclaim, the show captures the essence of Black romcoms from the 1990s to 2000s.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty S2: This compelling series delves into the lives of the legendary 1980s Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. Season 2 focuses on the period after the 1980 Finals, leading up to the iconic rematch between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. With a strong ensemble cast and accolades, the show offers an engaging portrayal of sports history.

The Righteous Gemstones S3: Nominated for an Emmy Award for its Stunt Coordination, this series follows a world-famous televangelist family steeped in deviance, greed, and charitable work. As the spoiled Gemstone children assume control of the church, they realize leadership is not as easy as they expected, leading to a mix of comedy and pathos.

Minx S2: Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx revolves around Joyce, a young feminist, and Doug, a publisher, who create the first erotic magazine for women. Season 2 explores the challenges they face as they achieve commercial success and question their newfound fame.

With gripping narratives, talented casts, and critical acclaim, these shows promise an entertaining and thought-provoking viewing experience