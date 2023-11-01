Best International Series To Stream This November on Showmax

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky Hank stars Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Nobody) as Professor Hank Devereaux, an English department chairman at an underfunded college, who toes the line between midlife crisis and full-blown meltdown, navigating the offbeat chaos in his personal and professional life and proving that tantrums get better with age.

From the executive producers of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Lucky Hank has a 93% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where it’s currently #29 on their Best TV Shows of 2023. “There is no one who plays the exasperated everyguy like Bob Odenkirk,” says NPR. Or, as Arizona Republic put it, “Odenkirk… makes you want to spend time with a character who definitely doesn’t want to spend time with you.” Odenkirk has already been nominated for a 2023 Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series.

The stellar support cast includes Emmy nominees Mireille Enos (Hanna), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!), Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez in The Office), Kyle MacLachlan (Orson Hodge in Desperate Housewives), Chris Diamantopoulos (Mrs Davis, Russ Hanneman in Silicon Valley), and Brian Huskey (Leon West in Veep), with a guest appearance from Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Being John Malkovich).

Emmy winners Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions) and Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown, The Hurt Locker) star in the thriller A Spy Among Friends, which tracks the real-life events around one of the most infamous espionage scandals in UK history.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War – when the stakes were high and the consequences of being caught could be deadly – the six-part series tells the story of British intelligence officer Nicholas Elliott (Lewis) who’s stunned to learn that his best friend and colleague, Kim Philby (Pearce), has been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB since the 1930s.

Nominated for the 2023 BAFTA for best miniseries, A Spy Among Friends has an 80% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics’ consensus calling it “an intelligent tale of espionage elevated by a pair of sterling performances.” Financial Times says: “For all the intricate plotting and fertile ambiguity, the show doesn’t lose sight of the more basic, universal tale it tells about the pain of betrayal.”

Pearce was nominated for a 2023 Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. The cast also includes BAFTA winner Anna Maxwell Martin (The Bletchley Circle, Good Omens) and award winner Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale, Billions), with former South African musical theatre star Edward Baker-Duly (Litvinenko) as James Bond writer Ian Fleming.

A Spy Among Friends is based on Ben Macintyre’s award-winning novel of the same name.

Chucky is headed for the White House in the third season of the cult horror franchise. It’s up to Jake, Devon, and Lexy to figure out how to stop Chucky when he’s cosied up to America’s First Family, in the most secure house in the US.

Alyvia Alyn Lind, Zackary Arthur and Björgvin Arnarson are back as Lexy, Jake and Devon, as is Oscar nominee Jennifer Tilly as Chucky’s ex and now sworn enemy, Tiffany, who’s facing a looming crisis of her own this season as the police close in on her.

Chucky was nominated for Best Horror Series at this year’s Critics Choice Super Awards, with Brad Dourif up for Best Villain in a Series as the title character.

Chucky S3 has a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider saying, “This killer doll series is only getting better… There is no horror series out there quite like Chucky… It is all killer with almost no filler… Its cast is impeccable, the kills wonderfully unhinged, and the humour remains as sharp as ever.”

From Emmy-winning Law & Order co-creator Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows Chicago’s most highly skilled medical team as they save lives while trying to navigate the challenges of their own.

Dr Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is back at Gaffney this season, along with nurse Maggie Campbell (Marlyne Barrett from The Wire and Damages), chief of psychiatry Daniel Charles (five-time Emmy nominee Oliver Platt from The Bear), Dr Ethan Choi (award winner Brian Tee from Jurassic World and The Wolverine), Sharon Goodwin (Emmy winner S Epatha Merkerson, who played Anita Van Buren in Law & Order), Dr Dean Archer (Steven Weber from 13 Reasons Why and Get Shorty) and trauma surgeon Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains aka Kasius in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Sadly, we’ll be saying goodbye to a favourite character this season, but there’ll be some new faces on the team too, including Kristen Hager (Condor, What/If) coming in as Dr Stevie Hammer, who’s known Dr Halstead since med school.

From Emmy-winning Sex and the City writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That… catches up with our favourite glam besties, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, as they navigate the complex reality of life as 50-somethings. Max’s Sex and the City reboot started out as a miniseries but was soon renewed for a second season, and has recently been greenlit for a third.

The show’s Emmy-winning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all exec produce. Franchise alums Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, and David Eigenberg return for Season 2 alongside Emmy nominee Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy), Screen Actors Guild Award nominees Sarita Choudhury (Homeland, Little Fires Everywhere) and Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan in The Morning Show), and BET and Black Reel Award nominee Nicole Ari Parker (Empire’s Giselle).

Fans of the original show will be thrilled to know that this season promises a cameo from Kim Cattrall (aka Samantha) as well, and there’s excellent news for Team Aidan, with Emmy nominee John Corbett (Northern Exposure’s Chris) making a welcome return to Carrie’s life, and maybe her heart too…

The critics are all saying Season 2 is better than the first. “The second season has allowed a clean slate of sorts,” TheWrap explains, “with Carrie emerging from the depths of her grief enough to allow for some good, old-fashioned Sex and the City-style dating, brunch banter, luxurious fashion plotlines and the return of sex.”

Plus, the guest appearances are ramping up this season, with a star-studded guest cast that includes Emmy nominees Victor Garber (Jack Bristow in Alias) and Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars’ Lando Calrissian); Oscar nominee Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown, Boston Legal, Let Them All Talk); Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning Broadway legend André De Shields; and Critics Choice Award nominees Miriam Shor (Diana in Younger) and Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel in Rachel Getting Married and Laura in La La Land), not to mention Gloria Steinem, Tony Danza, Drew Barrymore and Sam Smith as themselves.

Set in Ancient Rome, Domina follows the story of Livia Drusilla (Italian Golden Globe winner Kasia Smutniak from Devils) as she rises to become Rome’s most powerful empress.

Once again taking on politics from the female perspective, Season 2 finds Livia Drusilla presiding over a tumultuous empire, a precarious marriage and a dysfunctional family, amidst an increasingly ruthless power struggle for control of the Roman Empire.

Domina’s first season won an Australian Cinematographers Award, while Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos in Game of Thrones) was nominated for Best Actor – Drama as Marcus Antonius at the Irish Film and Television Awards.

As The Guardian put it, “This Roman epic fills a gory, horny, Game of Thrones-shaped hole. The show has a great cast, a big budget and is full of carnage and backstabbing. Plus people say ‘My liege!’ a lot. What’s not to like?”

Before “The Rock,” there Was “Rocky Maivia”. The final season of Young Rock takes us all the way from the young Dwayne Johnson’s decision to step into the ring to the start of the acting career that would make him a global icon, and one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood.

Already nominated for seven People’s Choice Awards (including The Comedy Show of 2022, and both Comedy TV Star of 2022 and Favorite Male TV Star for Johnson), Young Rock was up for the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Family TV Show this year and boasts an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb.

In addition to Dwayne himself, Adrian Groulx returns as kid Dwayne, with Bradley Constant as the teen Dwayne and Uli Latufeku (The Champion in Black Adam and Byamba in Marco Polo) as the young adult Dwayne. Also look out for Brock O’Hurn (Torsten in The Righteous Gemstones) as Hulk Hogan and a guest appearance from 21-time Emmy winner Lorne Michaels, the producer of Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock.