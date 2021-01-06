Best Point Savings and Loans has sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LearnRite to equip students in the Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country with education materials to facilitate their learning.

The MoU is to promote and make available good quality educational materials to all children of school going age and pre-tertiary schools in Ghana and the rest of West Africa Examinations Council zonal countries.

Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei Bonsu, Board Chairman of Best Point Savings and Loans said the agreement was influenced by the progress made in the Ghanaian Educational sector over the past 20 years since the declaration of the “Education for All” policy by government.

He said there were a lot of significant investments that went into the educational sector with the aim of achieving Learning for All; and that the free SHS project was introduced with remarkable success, adding, “there is a lot more to be done”.

Mr Bonsu said the initiative was the way forward and had benefited about 13.6 million children pursuing various forms of education since its inception adding that the material would include videos, textbooks and Compact Disk that make learning fun.

He said the materials were the perfect addition to every secondary school students’ experience.

Prof. Agyeman Badu Akorsa, Board Chairman for LearnRite said the Ghana Education Service graded second cycle schools according to resources, capabilities and quality of teachers.

He said over the years, students of grade ‘A’ schools entered the Universities and took up the choicest programmes.

Prof Akorsa said the collaboration between his outfit and Best Point would bring the best of science education and some core subjects to students everywhere and anywhere in the country.

He said the collaboration was bringing together experienced teachers and authors to teach and explain concepts; to make learning fun, adding that, the videos were the perfect addition to every secondary students’ experience and even for the numerous new teachers who ended up in the classrooms.

“The packages are affordable and Best Point provides facilities for anyone who wants them, and the Ghana Post will deliver the packages to whoever is interested in them at anywhere they are in Ghana. Quality and affordable education at everyone’s doorstep,” he said.

Mr Philip Odei Asare, Managing Director of Best Point said the partnership was the first of its kind in the country and the arrangement allowed LearnRite to develop and distribute high quality and most current educational materials to improve high school science education.

He said the materials were developed with contents from the best instructors in the various science subjects and a must-have for every secondary school student.

Mr Asare said the partnership would assist students in the SHS to pursue their dreams of academic excellence in science and other subjects.