Best teacher in Eastern Region gets brand-new Toyota Yaris saloon car

Mr Daniel Agyare-Brenu, a 40-year-old science teacher at the Aburi Presbyterian High/Technical School, took home a brand-new Toyota Yaris saloon car for emerging as the best teacher for the Eastern Region.

Mr Ahmed Alhassan, the Kwahu West District Information Communication Technology Coordinator/SISO and Madam Gloria Ofosua, a teacher at the Asamankese Methodist Junior High School (JHS) in the West Akyem district were first and second runners up respectively.

Dubbed the “The Excellence in Education Delivery Awards” organised by the Eastern Regional education directorate, it was to honour outstanding teachers and non-teaching staff as well as students and schools, who excelled in their fields of endeavours and promoted education standards in 2021.

In all, 21 staff from various districts in the region were recognised and given assorted items such as flat screen television sets, fridges and freezers and citations for their arduous work.

St Peters Senior High School at Kwahu-Nkwatia, was adjudged the best performing school in the Region in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), the best performing school in the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) went to St Roses Senior High School while Adeiso Presbyterian SHS was adjudged most promising school (academics).

Madam Margaret Nsiah Asamoah, the Eastern Regional Director of Education, indicated that the awards ceremony had been instituted by the regional directorate some years ago to appreciate “the hardworking teaching and non-teaching staff and our students who have excelled in education as well as schools who also performed well”.

These awards or recognition undoubtedly is a morale booster for educational excellence and higher pursuits and urged teachers not to relent in the pursuit of educating tomorrow’s future leaders.

The elated Regional Best Teacher, Mr Agyare-Brenu encouraged all teachers to give off their best not for an award in mind, because hard work and diligence were always recognized, adding “it may not be today or tomorrow, whatever our hands find doing we should do it as if unto God and am sure with this attitude no one is far from recognition.”