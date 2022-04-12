Bet9ja’s hit by CYBER CRIMINALS, company assures customers data, funds are intact

Nigeria’s biggest betting platform, Bet9ja has been hit by a criminal cyber-attacker which has left customers unable to have access to their accounts, data and funds.

The ransomware attack, which happened on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 is being attributed to Blackcap Group. It has revealed how real cyber attacks can be and the risk companies run in remaining vulnerable to such attacks.

Even though customers are finding it difficult to access their data and funds on Bet9ja due to the attack, management of the betting site have assured customers that their data, accounts and funds are intact.

They said the company is working around the clock to get back on track once it is technically possible, adding that they are planning to reward customers with juicy offers once the site is operational again.

Below is a full statement from the CEO of Bet9ja following the attack.

The past few days have been challenging for us as a business. In the early hours of Wednesday, 6th April, 2022 we suffered an unprovoked and unjustified sophisticated criminal cyber-attack on our platform.

Many of our customers and stakeholders have had to deal with the inconvenience of not being able to access their accounts or place bets on the bet9ja.com platform. On behalf of the management and every member of the team, I would like to apologize for this and express that we deeply regret this situation.

We can confirm that the ransomware attack came from the Blackcat Group. You can find information about the cyber criminal organisation online. As a result of the significant attack on our platform, we have taken steps to reduce and mitigate any risk to our network systems & operations. We have deployed international cyber security and forensic experts to help us analyse and improve our network security and strengthen our operations to be more resilient and secure.

As Nigeria’s leading and foremost sports betting company, we want to assure you that we have taken these steps because we know the importance of protecting you, our customers. I want to assure you that your data is safe & your funds are intact. The security of your personal data is not compromised even with these attacks.

We are doing everything to get back up in a phased approach. The team has since been working relentlessly to achieve this objectives. At this time, I want to particularly extend a great deal of appreciation to our agents, for sticking with us through this difficult time, they are truly the best-in-class. To our stakeholders, National and State lotteries board and most importantly our loyal customers, we see your support all over social media, we are indeed grateful. Once again, we apologise for any inconveniences caused, as a business, we will always be committed to serving you better and providing you with the highest standards of professional service.