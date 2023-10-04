Betis, Villarreal need a wins to continue in the Europa League

Spanish sides Real Betis and Villarreal are both in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday night needing to recover following a bad start to their respective campaigns.

Betis entertains Sparta Prague after losing their opening group C match 1-0 away to Rangers, while Villarreal is at home to French side Rennes after starting with a poor 2-0 defeat away to Panathinaikos.

Rennes travels to Spain after a 3-0 win at home to Maccabi Haifa in their first match and currently tops Group F. They also visit the Estadio de la Ceramica on the back of a 3-1 win at home to Nantes in the Brittany derby last weekend, while Villarreal clung on for a 0-0 draw away to Getafe after playing for around 70 minutes with 10 men.

Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen produced a series of exceptional saves at the weekend to save a point for his side and also to silence critics after he had started the season with some important errors.

Coach Pacheta is likely to make some changes to his side, with players such as Manu Trigueros, Alberto Moreno and Aissa Mandi all given a chance to impress.

Betis looks to be returning to their best form with a 3-0 win at home to Valencia at the weekend through another impressive performance from 18-year-old Assane Diao. The Senegal-born player, who has progressed through the Betis youth system, has scored twice in his first two La Liga appearances and already has the home fans in his pocket.

Striker Willian Jose is also available against Sparta Prague, while Rui Silva will return in goal as Manuel Pellegrini continues with his policy of squad rotations.