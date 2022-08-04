betPawa Becomes Ghana’s Premier League Headline Sponsors  

Online betting company, betPawa has signed a three-year deal worth $6million as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The three-year agreement deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) sought to market and make the GPL visible on the continent as the most successive and attractive African league.

This was the first time in seven years that the GFA has attracted a headline sponsor for the elite league.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday at the GFA headquarters, Mr. Kurt Simeone Okraku, the President of the GFA expressed excitement over the betting company coming on board to help develop the Ghanaian league.

According to him, the GFA had been in talks with the betting company for the past two years in their quest to bring back the love in the Ghana Premier League.

Mr. Kurt Okraku lauded the betPawa’s motive to invest some of the monies into building a new football pitch and astroturf at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram, which would be named the “betPawa pitch”.

He said, the 18 clubs who would be participating in the Ghana Premier League would have a share of some amount of money as part of the contract.

The GFA President added, “betPawa in conjunction with the GFA is going to introduce what we call the locker room bonuses, where the players and technical members of a lower tier team would receive an amount of money having been able to beat a highly rated team in the Ghana Premier League.”

Also speaking at the event was Mr Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, who is an international superstar and a shareholder in betPawa, said ” It’s very exciting today to be here with the GFA and with the support of our regulator, the Gaming Commission of Ghana, and it is in the spirit of this collaboration that we are here today”.

According to him, betPawa believed in the development of sports, most especially local games, hence the need to partner the GFA to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League.

The partnership between the GFA and betPawa is subject to renewal depending on the agreement between the two bodies.

Betting companies have recently taken an interest in Ghana football, with Betway also investing in the Women’s Premier league. They have also worked with the Ghana League Clubs Association to organize a series of seminars for Division One League clubs and women’s football administrators.

The 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League is expected to begin 2nd September 2022.