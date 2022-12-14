betPawa partners Accra Mayor on ‘Sweepers on the street’ project

betPawa, in collaboration with the Mayor of Accra, today participated in the official launch of a sanitation project of the city dubbed the ‘Sweepers on the Street’.

The project is expected to enhance good sanitation around the city of Accra. The pilot project was officially kicked off today in selected streets within the Accra Metropolis.

Speaking at the event, betPawa’s Head of PR and Sponsorship, Nii Armah Ashong – Katai commented, “betPawa’s mission is to empower people by providing opportunities to change their lives. We look to do this in ways that touch as many people as possible: that’s why we’re most associated with betting, football and the betPawa Premier League. There is no simpler or more powerful way to change millions of lives for the better than by improving sanitation. betPawa is grateful to be given this opportunity to work closely with the stakeholders and beneficiaries of this project.”

betPawa are the official sponsors of the betPawa Premier League. betPawa’s goal and overall ambition is to empower the youth and future generations through sports and other community-based initiatives. betPawa are contributing 200 coats, 100 raincoats and 100 waste bins to the launch of the “Sweepers on the Street” sanitation project.

betPawa are also currently overseeing the construction of a new betPawa Football Arena in Prampram, which reiterates their commitment to transforming football in Ghana. betPawa have also been involved in painting markets green around Accra in support of local vendors. betPawa have also assisted the Gaming Commission of Ghana in launching a new Responsible Gaming Call Center and they have also helped bring Ghanaian dreams to life through their Dream Maker and Win BIG, Give Back campaigns.