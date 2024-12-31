betPawa partners with the GFA to donate sports kits

betPawa, a leading mobile Sports gaming brand, as part of its investment into grassroots football development in Ghana, has teamed up with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to donate essential sporting equipment to four selected football clubs.

This initiative, which earmarks one of a number of partnership drives in conjunction

with the GFA, was held on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the Bantaman Astro Turf.

In attendance were officials from the GFA, management, and players from the

selected clubs, as well as media representatives.

As we celebrate this season of giving by improving the training and matchday experiences which will in turn spur the development of football talent in the country, the selected clubs benefiting from this donation include:

● Ampem Darkoa Ladies(Women’sTeam)

● Kumasi Sports Academy(Women’sTeam)

● Great Corinthians FC (Men Division 2)

● MVP Academy (MenDivision2)

The equipment being donated includes:

● 20Footballs (per team)

● 2FootballHomeandAwayKits(perteam)

● 20FootballBoots (per team)

● 3GoalkeeperGloves (per team)

● SetofTraining Cones

● 30TrainingBibs (per team)

● 2GoalPostNets(perteam)

● 2FootballPumps(perteam)

● 1First Aid Kit (per team)

Furthermore, betPawa will donate 20 mattresses to the Ampem Darkoa Ladies

following a fire disaster that ruined their hostel facility in December 2023.

This donation will support the team in the ongoing effort to rebuild their

accommodation, providing a much-needed boost during this recovery period.

betPawa’s sustained support of the holistic growth of the Ghana football ecosystem

can be seen through various initiatives.

Recently, the brand commissioned a 3000-capacity playing field at the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence in Prampram.

Additionally, betPawa has continued its flagship Locker Room Bonus initiative for teams in the Ghana Premier League, providing players with a GHC 400 winning bonus for every match they win. This bonus will also be extended to teams in the Women’sFACupfromtheroundof16onwardsstarting from January 2025.

About betPawa

betPawa is a mobile sports gaming brand, owned by Mchezo Limited.

It operates in 17 countries in Africa. Through innovative partnerships,

betPawa aims to elevate sports standards and contribute to the growth of local

communities.