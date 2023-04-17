betPawa PL: Hearts close gap on Aduana at the top

The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League is getting keen at both ends of the standings, and week 26 produced wins for all teams playing at home.

Berekum Chelsea handed Asante Kotoko their biggest defeat of the season after edging them 3-0 at Golden City Park, Berekum.

Three second-half goals from Patrick Ansu, Fravien Kongoza and Quattara Kalo ensured an emphatic victory for Berekum Chelsea, who now moved six points away from the relegation zone.

It was the seventh loss for Kotoko this season as they have struggled on the road and now occupy fifth position on the league table, eight points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded a 2-1 victory against struggling side Nsoatreman at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

An own goal from Philip Ofori and a second half strike from Amankwah Baafi ensured the Phobians secured all three points against Nsoatreman as they moved within five points of leaders Aduana Stars.

The Phobians are gradually getting back to form, as they have only lost once in their last seven matches and are looking like strong contenders for the league title.

Aduana Stars stayed top of the league after their 1-0 victory against Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Ashanti Region.

It was the first time the Aduana Stars were using the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex after being banned from their home grounds.

Frank Owusu’s second half strike was enough to sink Great Olympics who were second from bottom in the relegation zone.

The most in form team in the league, Medeama SC, secured a 1-0 victory against regional rivals Karela United at CAM Park.

Medeama have only lost once in their last 12 league matches and are only three points behind Aduana Stars with eight matches left in the season.

The biggest scoreline in week 26 happened at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium after Real Tamale United annihilated Bibiani Gold Stars 5-1.

Issa Kuka scored a hat trick for the Northern giants, while Manaf Umar and Darkwah Badu each scored a goal to ensure an emphatic victory for RTU.

Full results of week 26:

Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Kototo

Hearts 2-1 Nsoatreman

Aduana Stars 1-0 Great Olympics

Medeama 1-0 Karela United

RTU 5-1 Gold Stars

Tamale City 3-2 Bechem United

Legon Cities 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Samartex 1996 1-0 Accra Lions

King Faisal 2-1 Dreams