betPawa PL jam-packed season starts with crunch fixtures

After a three-month break, Ghana’s elite football competition, the betPawa Premier League, returns this weekend with some feisty league fixtures.

Accra Great Olympics would kick off the season at home to Bechem United on Saturday as they begin life without Coach Annor Walker, who has joined Samartex FC.

Coach Yaw Preko, who is now the Head Coach for the “Dade” Boys, has had a brilliant start to his tenure, having recently won the GHALCA G6 tournament.

Interestingly, Great Olympics beat Bechem United 2-0 in the finals of the competition and the Hunters would be looking to avenge their defeat.

Accra Hearts of Oak would begin their season against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu on Sunday.

The last time Hearts won a game in Dormaa was back in 2014, as their recent visits to Dormaa have either ended in defeats or getting a point.

The Phobians had a terrible start to last season’s campaign, which culminated in a sixth place finish at the end of the season.

Coach Samuel Boadu would be looking to avoid a bad start to the season, especially as they are set to feature in the Confederations Cup in coming weeks.

At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Premier League newcomers Kotoku Royals would open their campaign against Accra Lions.

With their home grounds yet to be ready, the Akim-Oda-based side face a stern task against Accra Lions, who finished 12th last season.

Real Tamale United, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, would begin the season against new boys, Samartex.

Samatex have been very busy in the transfer window, bringing onboard new players and also coach Annor Walker, who has vast experience in the league.

Defending Champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have had their game against Nsoatreman FC postponed due to their engagement in the CAF Champions League against Rail Club De Kadiogo of Burkina Faso.

Other league games this week include Legon Cities hosting Medeama SC at the El-Wak Stadium and Bibiani Gold Stars facing Dreams FC.

Fixture list for week one:

Accra: Great Olympics vs Bechem United (Saturday)

Cape Coast: Kotoku Royals vs Accra Lions (Sunday)

Accra: Legon Cities vs Medeama (Sunday)

Tamale: RTU vs Samartex (Sunday)

Aiyinase: Karela United vs Tamale City (Sunday)

Bibiani: Gold Stars vs Dreams FC (Sunday)

Dormaa: Aduana Stars vs Hearts (Sunday)

Dormaa: Berekum Chelsea vs King Faisal (Monday)