BetPawa PL WK 15: Hearts, Legon Cities play draw in feisty derby

Accra Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities shared spoils in their betPawa Premier League (PL) match week 15 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The phobians have never beaten Coach Maxwell Konadu in any of the sides he has ever coached, and the results keeps this record intact.

Hearts of Oak came into the game with a previous lone goal victory over Medeama SC at the Akoo Park, while Legon Cities lost their previous game to Bechem United 3-1 in their week 14 fixture.

Both sides created chances with an impressive displayed but failed to produce goals, with Sadat Mohammed presented with a glorious chance to put Legon Cities on the lead, but his effort was not enough to open the scores.

In the 17th minute, Linda Mtange also had a chance to put Hearts ahead, but Michael Ampadu was on hand to clear the lines.

Legon Cities Captain Michel Otou also failed to put his side ahead, whilst a well- executed freekick by Mtange was well blocked by Legon Cities defence on the 45th minute mark.

Both teams came back stronger in the second half, but Legon Cities were disadvantaged after defender Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquaye received a red card for pulling down Clinton Appiah in the 60 minutes.

Hearts took advantage of the situation in the last 15 minutes to create sevral scoring chances but failed to utilise them.

The result leaves Hearts second place with 26 points on the league table while Legon Cities sits on the 14 position, with 18 points.