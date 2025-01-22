betPawa Rewards Women’s FA Cup Round of 16 Champions with Locker Room Bonus

Eight teams that won their matches last weekend during the Women’s FA Cup round of 16 have received a winning token after betPawa paid them Locker Room Bonus (LRB), the first time in the tournament’s history.

The winning teams whose players and three technical staff members each received GH¢400 Locker Room Bonus were: Hasaacas Ladies, Rootz Sistaz FC, Faith Ladies, Northern Ladies, Sung Shining Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Jonina FC and Fosu Royals.

This follows an announcement last November by betPawa to extend its game-changing player appreciation program, the Locker Room Bonus, to cover the Women’s FA Cup, starting from the round of 16 to the final. This move from betPawa is to honour the players who are the heart of the game.

“It’s amazing to see our efforts rewarded. The Locker Room Bonus is more than just money; it’s recognition of our hard work and commitment,” shared N- Yanyimaya Gnabekan of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

“It’s amazing to see our efforts rewarded. The Locker Room Bonus is more than just money; it’s recognition of our hard work and commitment,” echoed Stephen Sarkodie, Coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

The Locker Room Bonus as a direct benefit to players, seeks to celebrate winners, and further reward great performances. betPawa has implemented this across multiple countries and sports.

The LRB concept is simple yet impactful: players who make the match day squad list are paid a winning bonus directly to their mobile money wallets immediately after a match win. The process is swift, ensuring players receive their bonuses before leaving the stadium, thus earning it the name “Locker Room Bonus.” It was introduced in Ghana in 2022 for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The teams that made the round of 16 were: Ampem Darkoa, Hasaacas Ladies, Jonina, Anlo, Rootz Sistaz, Sissamba Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals, Faith Ladies, Fosu Royals, Northern Ladies, FC Savanna, Ashtown Ladies, Tuutingli Unity Ladies, Blacoe Soccer Academy, Sung Shining and Dreamz Ladies.

